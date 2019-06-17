The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for the public's help in identifying a suspect in connection to a burglary that occurred June 5.
The burglary occurred at 12:11 a.m. at the Kern Schools Credit Federal Credit Union, located at 2424 Chester Ave. BPD described the suspect as a 5 foot 8 thin man with black hair.
BPD is asking anyone with information to contact officer Ryan at 326-3861 or BPD at 327-7111.
