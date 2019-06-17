The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for the public's assistance in finding a missing 12-year-old girl.
Charity Dean was last seen at approximately 12:50 a.m. Monday at the 600 block of East 4th Street. Dean was described as around 4 feet 11 inches tall with black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a blue shirt, jeans and blue shoes, police said.
BPD is asking anyone with information to contact 327-7111.
