The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for the community’s assistance in identifying four suspects allegedly involved in a robbery.
The incident occurred on May 30 at about 10:45 p.m. at the Albertson's at 3500 Panama Lane.
BPD described the first suspect as a 16-year-old boy with black curly hair. The second was a 15-year-old girl, about 5 feet 6 inches tall with long, black braided hair. The third suspect is a 15-year-old girl, about 5 feet 4 inches tall with long brown hair and glasses. The fourth suspect is a 40 to 50-year-old woman, 5 feet 9 inches tall with long, black braided hair.
Anyone with information is encouraged to call Detective Dunn at 326-3876 or BPD at 327-7111.
