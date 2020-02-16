The Bakersfield Police Department is asking assistance in finding Jose Perez Munoz, 57, who is considered at risk due to medical and mental disabilities.
Munoz is described as a hispanic man, 5'10, 176 pounds. He was last seen wearing a black jacket and black pants and was in a wheelchair.
Anyone with information is asked to call BPD at (661) 327-7111.
