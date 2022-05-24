BPD arrests vandalism suspect after incident at fire station

Bakersfield Police Department officers arrested a Bakersfield woman on suspicion of vandalism after a glass door was kicked in at the Bakersfield City Fire Station in the 2100 block of H Street.
Raith McClenaghan, 38, of Bakersfield, was arrested around 5 p.m. Saturday after officers responded to the fire station for a report of vandalism.
McClenaghan was treated by firefighters who were on scene due to cuts from the broken glass. She was then arrested on suspicion that she caused more than $1,000 worth of damage.