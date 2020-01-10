The Bakersfield Police Department arrested two people Thursday following an armed robbery at a T-Mobile store.
At 6:54 p.m., officers went to 2304 Columbus St. regarding a reported take-over style robbery with two armed suspects. Officers saw a possible suspect vehicle traveling in the 3700 block of Q Street. After trying to stop the vehicle, three suspects fled and were later found, according to BPD. Multiple cell phones, cash and a fake gun were recovered.
Police said suspects were identified as Deshon Forbes, 25, and Lionel Marzett, of Bakersfield. Both were arrested on suspicion of armed robbery, false imprisonment, gang participation and additional related charges, according to BPD. They were booked into Kern County Jail. A third suspect was released pending further investigation, according to BPD.
BPD asks that anyone with information call them at 327-7111.
