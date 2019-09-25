The Bakersfield Police Department arrested two people for their alleged connection to a string of burglaries that occurred early Wednesday morning.
Shawn Ducreay, 23, and Hardy Moore, 20, were arrested on suspicion of multiple counts of burglary and conspiracy. BPD said Ducreay was also allegedly linked to an addition Sept. 2 burglary at the Teriyaki Bowl, located at 6300 White Lane.
Between 1:42 a.m. and 3:11 a.m., BPD received multiple burglary alarm calls after someone smashed in windows at the following locations:
- Just Wing It at 4837 Panama Lane
- Sonic at 3220 Taft Highway
- Wing Stop at 5620 Stockdale Highway
- Too Fat Sandwiches at 5011 Stockdale Highway
- Chipotle at 4850 Coffee Road
- Wing Stop at 4850 Coffee Road
- Subway at 3603 Coffee Road
- Fuegos at 3603 Coffee Road
Ducreay and Moore allegedly fled the scene of the Subway burglary when officers arrived, but they were detained after a brief foot pursuit, BPD said.
Anyone with information is encouraged to call Detective Lindy Poteete at 326-3861 or BPD at 327-7111.
