Two men were arrested early Wednesday morning in an alleged grand theft and drug possession incident.
According to a news release from the Bakersfield Police Department, Samuel Chavez, 43, and Guillermo Torrez, 44, were arrested at around 3:30 a.m. after police responded to the 100 block of South Union Avenue to a report of an alleged theft of catalytic converters.
Officers contacted one of the suspects and a suspect vehicle, BPD said. Numerous power tools were located, along with a vehicle jack and methamphetamine, according to the news release.
BPD said that the suspect vehicle, a 2003 Red Chrysler Town and Country van that is currently impounded, may have been involved in prior catalytic converter thefts in the Bakersfield area.
Chavez, of Bakersfield, and Torrez, of Arvin, were arrested for alleged attempted grand theft, conspiracy, possession of burglary tools and possession of methamphetamine. Chavez had an additional unrelated felony arrest warrant, the BPD said.
The agency asks anyone who believes they have been the victim of catalytic converter theft to report the incident by calling 661-327-7111.