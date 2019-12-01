Bakersfield Police officers responded to a shooting in room 143 of Rosedale Inn on Buck Owens Boulevard on Sunday.
Responding officers found a victim shot at the scene, who suffered from moderate injuries and was taken to a hospital. Two suspects ran from the scene on foot and were caught and arrested by officers in the parking lot of Costco. The firearm was also found at that scene.
The identity of the victim and suspects have not been released.
