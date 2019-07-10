A DUI and driver's license checkpoint led by the Bakersfield Police Department to two DUI arrests Tuesday night.
The checkpoint was held in the 300 block of east Truxtun Avenue from 6 p.m. to midnight. BPD screened 645 vehicles and arrested two people for DUI and one person for a felony warrant.
20 drivers were cited for driving without a license, 14 were cited for driving on a suspended license, and four additional warrant citations were issued.
