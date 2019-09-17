Three burglary suspects were arrested by the Bakersfield Police Department Tuesday.
Marcos Aguiniga, 30, Sonny Villa, 30, and Ezekiel Rodriguez, 20, were arrested on suspicion of burglary, possession of stolen property, possession of burglary tools and conspiracy. Aguiniga and Villa were also arrested on suspicion of resisting arrest. They were booked into the Kern County Jail.
At approximately 3 a.m. Tuesday, officers responded to two businesses, Divine Power and Quality Flooring, located at 2500 East Belle Terrace, for a burglary alarm. The suspects forced their way into the fenced property and a trailer parked on the property, according to a BPD news release. They were stealing tools when they were interrupted by responding officers, police say. Two suspects tried to flee from the business but were apprehended after a short foot pursuit, the news release said.
Villa had two outstanding felony arrest warrants for burglary, and Rodriguez had an outstanding misdemeanor arrest warrant for theft.
Anyone with information regarding this investigation is encouraged to call BPD at 327-7111.
