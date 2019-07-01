The Bakersfield Police Department has arrested three people suspected of being involved in three armed robberies that all occurred on Sunday.
Francisco Ramirez, 24, Gabriel Luque, 23, and Misael Sanchez-Flores, 20, were booked into custody on suspicion of multiple counts of robbery and conspiracy.
BPD says the suspects are suspected to be involved in an incident at the Circle K at 1030 Oak St. at 1:07 p.m. followed by an incident that occurred at the AMPM at 2800 Panama Lane at 2:55 a.m.
Both robberies were committed by three suspects who were armed with a machete and a rifle.
The Kern County Sheriff’s Office investigated a third robbery that occurred at the 800 block of Oildale Drive at 10 p.m. that same day that apparently involved the suspects.
