The Bakersfield Police Department Traffic Section arrested two individuals for driving under the influence of alcohol and another for felony warrants at a DUI/Driver's License Checkpoint on Saturday in the 1900 block of Ming Avenue between 6 p.m. and 2 a.m. Sunday morning.
828 total vehicles were screened and three drivers were detained for further evaluation.
17 drivers were cited for driving while unlicensed and 10 drivers were found to be driving on a suspended license.
