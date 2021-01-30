Bakersfield Police arrested a teen who is suspected of sexually assaulting a female who drove him to Bakersfield after the suspect crashed his vehicle on Highway 99 on Saturday.
The victim, described by police as a "good Samaritan," arrived at the Bakersfield Police Department shortly after 8 a.m. and reported that she had been sexually assaulted after she drove the teen to Bakersfield, BPD said in a news release. Her age was not given.
The California Highway Patrol found the suspect's vehicle near Highway 99 and Interstate 5, seized it and found it had been stolen in a carjacking in Los Angeles Police Department jurisdiction, BPD said.
The assault suspect, whose name was not released by police because he is a teenager, was found about 11:34 a.m. at Valley Plaza, BPD reported. He was arrested on suspicion of sexual assault, robbery, carjacking, false imprisonment, kidnapping, aggravated assault, criminal threats and providing false information to police.
The victim was treated at a hospital, BPD said.
Police said the investigation is ongoing and due to potential additional victims, detectives are asking the person in a vehicle in a photo they released to contact BPD.
Police ask that anyone with information call Detective Gabriel Herriott at 326-3810 or the BPD at 327-7111.