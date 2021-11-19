BPD arrests teacher's aide on suspicion of possessing child pornography

The Bakersfield Police Department arrested an employee of the Panama-Buena Vista Union School District on Thursday in connection to possessing child pornography.
Matthew Cornejo, 28, worked as a teacher's aide for Old River Elementary School. None of the victims have been identified as local children or students of Old River Elementary School, the BPD’s news release said.
This is an ongoing investigation. Staff of the PBVUSD are cooperating with the investigation, police said. The arrest is a result of an ongoing internet crimes against children investigation, according to BPD.
Anyone with information regarding this investigation should call BPD at 661-327-7111, or the lead investigator, Detective Chad Ott, at 661-326-3871.