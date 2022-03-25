BPD arrests suspects in chop shop investigation

Bakersfield Police Department officers arrested a Bakersfield man Thursday on suspicion he was running a chop shop.
BPD officers arrested Francisco Valencia, 27, with assistance from the California Highway Patrol’s Kern County Auto Theft Task Force, at Moraless Auto and Truck Mechanic, located at 128 East Terrace Way, according to a BPD news release.
Based upon the investigation and a search of the business, three partially dismantled stolen vehicles, several stolen vehicle engines, transmissions, car parts and 43 catalytic converters were recovered.
Valencia was arrested on suspicion of operating a chop shop, possession of stolen property, possession of stolen vehicles, possession of burglary tools and possession of methamphetamine.
BPD officers previously arrested Valencia on Feb. 11 at a home in the 2000 block of Michael Street on suspicion he purchased stolen catalytic converters.
During a search warrant at the residence, officers recovered 63 catalytic converters, a stolen vehicle trailer and three pounds of marijuana, the release stated.
Anyone with information regarding this investigation is asked to contact the Bakersfield Police Department at 661-327-7111.