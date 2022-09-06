 Skip to main content
BPD arrests suspect in shooting investigation

Bakersfield Police officers arrested a man Sunday evening after their investigation into a shooting that took place earlier that day, according to a BPD news release. 

At 11:46 a.m., officers were alerted to a man who was shot at but not struck in the 3600 block of Balboa Drive. 

