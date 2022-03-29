BPD arrests suspect in sexual assault investigation involving teens

Bakersfield Police Department officials announced the arrest of a suspect from their investigation into a series of sexual assaults involving teenage girls, according to a BPD news release.
Detectives with the Bakersfield Police Department’s Special Victims Unit arrested Joe Cisneros, 32, of Bakersfield, on Tuesday, on suspicion of six counts of sexual assault stemming from a series of separate offenses in January and February.
The alleged assaults happened near Golden Valley High School and the surrounding area around Panorama Drive.
The allegations stem from two different reports from girls who reported being grabbed and molested near the high school. Both victims were able to escape and notify their parents of the offense.