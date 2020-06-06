Police arrested a suspect on suspicion of murder in a shooting Wednesday night in the 700 block of Kentucky Street.
William Blowheart Lee, 33, was arrested at about 3:30 p.m. Friday in the 1800 block of Union Avenue, according to a Bakersfield Police Department news release. He had a stolen 9 mm handgun, which is believed to be the murder weapon, police said, and was booked into jail on suspicion of murder, possession of stolen property and firearms-related charges.
He is suspected of killing Jerry Tibbs Jr. at about 9:41 p.m. Wednesday.
Police ask that anyone with information on the case call 327-7111 or Detective C. Garrett at 326-3504.
