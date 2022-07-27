 Skip to main content
BPD arrests suspect in hotel shooting

The Bakersfield Police Department arrested a suspect as part of its investigation into a shooting that happened inside a room at the Ramada Inn on Real Road.

A woman was shot and taken to the hospital with a nonlife-threatening injury after a gun was discharged in the room next to hers around 3:45 a.m. Sunday at the hotel in the 800 block of Real Road, according to a BPD news release.

