BPD arrests suspect in hotel shooting

The Bakersfield Police Department arrested a suspect as part of its investigation into a shooting that happened inside a room at the Ramada Inn on Real Road.
A woman was shot and taken to the hospital with a nonlife-threatening injury after a gun was discharged in the room next to hers around 3:45 a.m. Sunday at the hotel in the 800 block of Real Road, according to a BPD news release.
BPD officers searched the adjacent room and found methamphetamine, as well as evidence a gun was fired there.
As a result of their investigation, officers found and arrested Michael Samarripas, 35, of Bakersfield, around 5:03 a.m. the next day, in a vehicle at Golden State Highway and Highway 99.
Samarripas was arrested on suspicion of being a felon in possession of a firearm, aggravated assault with a firearm, shooting at an inhabited dwelling, possession of methamphetamine and a pre-existing Post Release Community Supervision violation warrant.
The facts and circumstances of why the firearm was discharged are still under investigation, according to the release.