BPD arrests suspect in hit-and-run investigation

The Bakersfield Police Department arrested a man Friday on suspicion that he hit a pedestrian with his vehicle and then left the scene.

Officers responded to the intersection of 4th Street and Chester Avenue around 8:46 p.m. Thursday in response to a man suffering from major injuries. The man was taken to a local hospital where he's currently in critical condition. 

