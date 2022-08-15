BPD arrests suspect in fatal shooting at Vagabond Inn

Bakersfield Police officers arrested a suspect in their investigation into a shooting Sunday at the Vagabond Inn that left a woman dead and a man in critical condition.
On Monday, BPD officers announced they arrested Vicente William, 23, of Bakersfield.
A woman was declared dead at the scene of the shooting around 7:24 p.m. at the motel in the 6500 block of Colony Street. A man was taken to an area hospital for the treatment of his injuries.
There are believed to be no outstanding suspects at this time.
Anyone with information related to this investigation is asked to call the Bakersfield Police Department at 661-327-7111.