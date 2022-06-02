BPD arrests suspect in 19th Street stabbing

Bakersfield Police Department officers arrested a man as part of an attempted murder investigation after a stabbing Wednesday in the 1200 block of East 19th Street.
BPD officers responded to a stabbing at 11 p.m. and attempted to contact Rodney Bagsby, 43, of Bakersfield, as he was leaving the scene in a vehicle, according to a BPD news release.
Bagsby briefly exited the vehicle, brandished a knife at officers and made statements that he would not be going back to prison and that officers would have to kill him, the release noted.
Bagsby re-entered his vehicle prior to officers being able to take him into custody, leading them on a vehicle pursuit. During the pursuit, Bagsby intentionally accelerated his vehicle and traveled through a guardrail and over the bluffs at Panorama Park.
Bagsby sustained major injuries in the collision and was taken to an area hospital where he is in stable condition.
BPD officials reported that after his treatment, Bagsby is going to be arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and felony evading.
The stabbing victim also was taken to an area hospital, and is in stable condition.