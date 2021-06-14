BPD arrests suspect in 1997 cold case

The Bakersfield Police Department arrested a suspect last week in connection to a cold-case sexual assault and attempted murder that took place in November 1997.
According to a BPD news release, 47-year-old Michael Allen Fontes, of Tulsa, Oklahoma, was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder, aggravated mayhem, kidnapping for robbery and sexual assault.
The news release stated that through DNA evidence, Fontes was identified as a suspect in the Nov. 24, 1997 incident that occurred in the 1800 block of Golden State Avenue. With the assistance of the United Marshal’s Office, Fontes was apprehended in Fresno on Friday and booked into the Kern County Jail.
The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to contact Detective Lance O’Nesky at 661-326-3275 or the Bakersfield Police Department at 661-327-7111.