BPD arrests suspect in 13 burglaries

The Bakersfield Police Department arrested a man Thursday as part of its investigation into more than a dozen burglaries, according to a BPD news release.
Marlon Solares, 30, of Bakersfield, was arrested on suspicion of 13 counts of burglary and catalytic converter theft.
The BPD released Solares' photo Thursday, asking anyone who may have been a victim who has not already reported the allegation to law enforcement to reach out to the agency.
Anyone with information about the incidents can contact Detective A. Kennedy at 661-326-3544.