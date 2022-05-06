BPD arrests suspect after alleged assault, hit-and-run

Bakersfield Police Department officers arrested two on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon, conspiracy and felony evading arrest among other charges in connection with a vehicle pursuit Thursday.
Officers tried to perform a traffic stop on James Provo, 37, of Bakersfield, who was driving a vehicle that had been reported as stolen, when he failed to yield around 11:31 p.m. near the intersection of Airport Drive and Buck Owens Boulevard, according to a BPD news release. Bryan Wright, 35, of Bakersfield, was a passenger in the vehicle.
During the resulting pursuit, Provo allegedly rammed two K-9 vehicles, causing minor damage; however, no injuries were reported.
BPD officers ultimately caught up to Provo in the 4000 block of Chester Avenue. Provo and a passenger were taken into custody with the assistance of a police K-9. Both were transported to an area hospital for minor injuries.
The two are expected to be taken into custody after receiving treatment, according to the BPD release.