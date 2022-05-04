 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

BPD arrests registered sex offender on suspicion of kidnapping, sexual assault

Slide Public Safety

Bakersfield Police Department officers arrested a suspect in their investigation into a sexual assault that happened Monday.

Sergio Venegas, 58, of Bakersfield, was arrested around 6:50 p.m. Tuesday by officers with the BPD’s Violent Criminal Apprehension Team, according to a BPD news release

A woman reported she was approached around 9:08 p.m. by a man she didn’t know around and then assaulted at knifepoint in a secluded area in the 4600 block of Ming Avenue.

Venegas, a registered sex offender on active parole for assault with a deadly weapon and sexual assault charges, was arrested on suspicion of sexual assault-related charges, robbery, and kidnapping. Police reported he had property belonging to the victim on his person at the time of his arrest.

Venegas, a registered sex offender, is on active parole for assault with a deadly weapon and sexual assault charges. He was additionally charged with parole violation.

Coronavirus Cases