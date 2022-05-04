BPD arrests registered sex offender on suspicion of kidnapping, sexual assault

Bakersfield Police Department officers arrested a suspect in their investigation into a sexual assault that happened Monday.
Sergio Venegas, 58, of Bakersfield, was arrested around 6:50 p.m. Tuesday by officers with the BPD’s Violent Criminal Apprehension Team, according to a BPD news release
A woman reported she was approached around 9:08 p.m. by a man she didn’t know around and then assaulted at knifepoint in a secluded area in the 4600 block of Ming Avenue.
Venegas, a registered sex offender on active parole for assault with a deadly weapon and sexual assault charges, was arrested on suspicion of sexual assault-related charges, robbery, and kidnapping. Police reported he had property belonging to the victim on his person at the time of his arrest.
