The Bakersfield Police Department arrested one person who had an outstanding misdemeanor warrant during a street racing enforcement operation that ran from Saturday night through early Sunday morning.
The enforcement, which was done in partnership with California Highway Patrol, conducted 15 traffic stops and issued nine citations. One vehicle was also impounded for exhibition of speed.
