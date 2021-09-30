BPD arrests man wanted in connection for Soranno Avenue shooting

The Bakersfield Police Department arrested a 20-year-old man wanted in connection with a shooting death on Soranno Avenue.
Police officers responded to the shooting at about 9:31 a.m. Wednesday in the 3900 block of Soranno Avenue. The name of the man who was killed has not been released.
Ethan Jermaine Smith, 20, of Bakersfield, was arrested on suspicion of first-degree murder Thursday. He was taken into custody on Wilson Road at Akers Road.
The investigation is ongoing and there aren't believed to be other suspects, according to the BPD.
Anyone with information about the case can call the BPD at 661-327-7111.