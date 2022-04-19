BPD arrests man on suspicion of willful discharge of a firearm

The Bakersfield Police Department arrested a man on suspicion of weapons charges and DUI after officers reported watching him shoot a gun from a moving vehicle, according to a BPD news release.
BPD officers arrested James Webster, 48, of Bakersfield, on suspicion of being a felon in possession of a firearm, felon in possession of ammunition, DUI and willful discharge of a firearm.
Around 1:50 a.m. Sunday, officers patrolling downtown spotted Webster “discharging a firearm from a moving vehicle at 18th Street and Chester Avenue,” according to the release.
Officers pulled the vehicle over in the 1300 block of Chester Avenue and arrested Webster without incident.
At this time, no victims of the shooting have come forward or been located, the release noted. Anyone with information regarding this incident is urged to contact the Bakersfield Police Department at 661-327-7111.