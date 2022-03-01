BPD arrests man on suspicion of weapons charge, child endangerment

Bakersfield Police Department officers arrested a man on suspicion of grossly negligent discharge of a firearm, child endangerment and other associated charges after responding to a shooting at a residence Tuesday.
BPD officers arrested Enrique Cruz, 38, of Bakersfield, after responding to a home in the 100 block of Clyde Street for a report of a shooting around 5:26 a.m.
Officers arrived after receiving information from ShotSpotter — technology the city uses that can detect when a gun is fired in certain areas — and ultimately determined that eight rounds were fired from an “AR-15-style rifle,” according to a BPD news release issued Tuesday.
Cruz initially refused to leave his home when officers arrived. However, negotiators ultimately were able to safely facilitate Cruz’ surrender and an infant — unrelated to Cruz — was recovered and released into the mother’s custody.
Investigators were not able to locate anyone injured by the shooting and believe Cruz fired the weapon into the air.