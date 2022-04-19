BPD arrests man on suspicion of vandalism, negligent discharge of a firearm

Bakersfield Police Department officers arrested a man Monday on suspicion of vandalism and negligent discharge of a firearm, according to a BPD news release.
BPD officers received calls around 8:55 p.m. Monday about a man threatening his neighbors and responding officers from a home in the 600 block of Jefferson Street, the release stated. Dispatchers reported hearing a firearm being discharged during one of the calls.
Officers contacted the caller in the home and, after less than an hour, negotiated the safe surrender of the subject, identified as Joshua Bloomfield, 28, of Bakersfield, in the BPD release.
Officers reported that Bloomfield caused over $400 dollars in damage to the vehicle, while he was detained, according to the BPD.