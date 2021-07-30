BPD arrests man on suspicion of shooting at neighbors

The Bakersfield Police Department arrested a 47-year-old on suspicion of shooting into a residence at 12:31 p.m. Thursday in the 900 block of Lost Trail Way.
The investigation revealed that suspect Salvador Hernandez knocked on a neighbor’s residence and fired multiple times into the house, police said. Many people resided within the structure, but no one was injured, according to the BPD news release.
Neighbors started to flee when they heard the shots. Hernandez pointed his firearm at them, but did not shoot, police said. He went back into his house and then was taken into custody without incident, according to the BPD news release.
There is no history between the victims and Hernandez; the attack appears to be unprovoked, police said. Hernandez was arrested on suspicion of multiple counts of aggravated assault with a firearm, shooting into an inhabited dwelling and brandishing a firearm, according to BPD’s news release.
Anyone with information about this incident can call the Bakersfield Police Department at 661-327-7111.