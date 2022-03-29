BPD arrests man on suspicion of murder, aggravated assault

Bakersfield Police Department officers arrested a man Monday night on suspicion of murder in connection with a fatal shooting in the 1200 block of East Truxtun Avenue.
Luis Gutierrez-Chavez, 21, of Bakersfield, was arrested at 11:58 p.m. Monday in the 1900 block of Eye Street in connection with the BPD murder investigation.
ShotSpotter, a BPD gunfire-detection program, alerted officers around 2 a.m. Monday to where two men were found suffering from gunshot wounds in the parking lot of Mariscos Uruapan, according to a BPD news release.
Abraham Diaz, 42, of Bakersfield, died at 2:44 a.m. Monday at Kern Medical as a result of injuries he sustained in the shooting. A second person who was with Diaz is in critical condition at Kern Medical as a result of injuries he sustained in the shooting.
A third man who was in his bed at a nearby residence was struck by gunfire as a result of the shooting. He’s currently in stable condition.
Gutierrez-Chavez was arrested on suspicion of murder and aggravated assault with a firearm. He was taken into custody without incident in the 1900 block of Eye Street.
BPD officials reported the investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information can contact the Bakersfield Police Department at 661-327-7111.