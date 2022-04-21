BPD arrests man on suspicion of DUI after collision with patrol car

Bakersfield Police Department officers Wednesday arrested a man on suspicion of DUI after a traffic collision involving a K-9 patrol vehicle.
A BPD K-9 patrol vehicle was turning south onto Colony Street from Panama Lane through a green light around 11:25 p.m. when it was struck by a car driven by David Mendoza, 31, of Bakersfield, according to a BPD news release.
Officers investigating the collision reported Mendoza was under the influence and in possession of narcotics, the release added. His booking charges also included suspicion of drug possession with intent to sell.
A female passenger in Mendoza’s vehicle was taken to an area hospital for minor injury. The BPD officer sustained minor injury and was not taken to the hospital for medical treatment. The K-9 unit was uninjured.
Anyone with information regarding this investigation is encouraged to call the Bakersfield Police Department at 661-327-7111.