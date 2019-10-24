The Bakersfield Police Department has arrested a man on suspicion of burglarizing several local businesses.
Joseph Michael Salazar, 29, was arrested Thursday, police said, after detectives did a lengthy investigation of burglaries at these businesses:
- Guarantee Shoe Center, located at 2101 Chester Ave.
- Ganong Law, located at 930 Truxtun Ave.
- Citizens Business Bank, located at 1230 17th St.
- Kern Schools Federal Credit Union, located at 2424 Chester Ave.
- Skarphol and Associates, located at 925 17th St.
Police ask that anyone with information on the case call Detective Brian Looney at 326-3541 or BPD at 327-7111.
