BPD arrests man on suspicion of attempted murder

Bakersfield Police Department officers arrested a Bakersfield man as part of their investigation into a shooting Sunday outside the Firehouse restaurant on Calloway Drive.
BPD officers reported Charles Jackson, 40, of Bakersfield, was taken into custody Tuesday on suspicion of three counts of attempted murder, gang participation and felon in possession of a firearm.
Jackson allegedly fired a handgun into a group of people after a fight erupted outside the restaurant in the 2900 block of Calloway Drive, according to a BPD news release.
Officers responded to the shooting Sunday; however, there was no indication that anyone was injured, and police believe everyone involved had left the scene before officers arrived, according to BPD officials.
The release identified Jackson as a prior “non-violent AB 109 offender,” but officials declined to release the offense, citing department policy.
Anyone with information regarding this case is encouraged to call the Bakersfield Police Department at 661-327-7111.