BPD arrests man on suspicion of attempted murder along Brundage Lane

A 20-year-old man was arrested Wednesday morning on suspicion of attempted murder, among other charges, according to the Bakersfield Police Department.
Officers arrested Aaron Elwell, who BPD said was wanted in connection with a shooting Monday night in the 1700 block of Brundage Lane.
The department alleged in a news release that Elwell fired into an occupied car. No one was injured, it stated, adding that the suspect had methamphetamine and a loaded firearm at the time of his arrest.
He was booked into Kern County Jail on suspicion of attempted murder, possession of a controlled substance while armed, felon in possession of a firearm and other associated charges.