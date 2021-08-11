BPD arrests man on suspicion of 14 burglaries

The Bakersfield Police Department arrested a 43-year-old man July 27 on suspicion of 14 different counts of residential burglary.
Edward Ernest Anaya is accused of entering vacant residences through the side garage door, BPD reported. He is suspected of opening the garage and then driving one of his vehicles, a black 2007 Cadillac Escalade or a white 1994 Chevrolet Suburban, inside to steal the items. Those included kitchen appliances and water heaters, BPD said.
Anaya is suspected of other burglaries in the Bakersfield area.
Anyone with information about additional burglaries that fit this method is asked to contact Detective Dinsmore at 661-326-3511 or email him at jdinsmore@bakersfieldpd.us. Residents can also call the BPD at 661-327-7111.