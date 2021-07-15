BPD arrests man on gang-related charges after car chase

The Bakersfield Police Department arrested a 39-year-old man on suspicion of firearm, evasion and gang-related charges.
Lazaroy Miller failed to yield when officers signaled he should pull over for vehicle code violations, according to a BPD news release. That led to a pursuit, police said.
The chase concluded in the 2800 block of Cottonwood Road, where Miller was taken into custody after what police said was a minor use of force. Officers also said they located a firearm Miller discarded during the chase.