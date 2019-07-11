The Bakersfield Police Department arrested a man Tuesday for two active warrants, and the Kern County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's assistance in finding his alleged accomplice.
Leamon Harmon, 52, was wanted for two felony arrest warrants, one of which stemmed from his alleged connection to numerous burglaries and thefts committed within the Frazier Park and Pine Mountain Club area. The thefts Harmon allegedly committed resulted in thousands of dollars in losses for multiple victims.
KCSO believes Harmon allegedly worked together with Rosheba Fennell, who is wanted for his alleged connection with these burglaries. KCSO said Fennell also has active felony warrants for burglary, vehicle theft, and resisting arrest.
KCSO is asking anyone with information to contact James Simmons of the KCSO Frazier Park substation at 245-3440 or KCSO at 861-3110. The secret witness line is also available for those wishing to remain anonymous at 322-4040.
