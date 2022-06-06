BPD arrests man in collision that killed 11-year-old girl

Bakersfield Police Department officers arrested a suspect in a fatal collision involving an 11-year-old girl Saturday.
Dhanjibhai Patel, 79, was arrested at 9:21 p.m., a little more than a half-hour after a vehicle-versus-pedestrian in the 11000 block of Brimhall Road, according to a BPD news release.
The girl, her mother and a 4-year-old sibling were crossing the road, heading north outside of the crosswalk, around 8:47 p.m., when a vehicle described as a smaller black SUV struck the girl and then fled the scene, the release noted.
Patel was arrested after officers found him in his car near Brimhall Road and Old Farm Road. He was taken into custody without incident.
Alcohol and drugs do not appear to be factors in the collision.
The investigation is ongoing.
Anyone with information regarding this case can call the Bakersfield Police Department at 661-327-7111.