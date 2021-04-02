BPD arrests man for suspected homicide at residence on Real Road

Bakersfield Police are investigating a suspected homicide they said occurred Thursday night at a residence in the 500 block or Real Road.
According to a BPD news release, officers responded to the scene at about 9:30 p.m. and located a deceased woman.
During the investigation, detectives arrested 46-year-old Jason Oliver for suspected murder, the news release stated.
Police did not immediately identify the victim.
Anyone with information regarding this investigation is asked to call Detective Dunn at (661) 326-3876 or the BPD at (661) 327-7111.