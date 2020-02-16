Bakersfield Police Department officers arrested Andrew Chavez after he led officers on a short vehicular chase in a stolen vehicle in the 1500 block of Black Lotus Lane on Sunday afternoon.
Chavez fled from the vehicle but was arrested by officers a short time later. The adult male was in possession of a handgun. He was booked on charges of gun possession and gang charges.
First, there is no such street in Bakersfield named Black Lotus Lane. Second, I think we can assume the suspect is a male, since his first name is Andrew. Keep up the good work TBC.
