BPD arrests man after uncovering guns, meth

Bakersfield Police said they arrested a felon after discovering the man had guns and drugs.
Police officers responded to an alley in the 3900 block of K Street, after a ShotSpotter activation on Friday. Officers found evidence of a shooting, but did not find any gunshot victims, according to a BPD news release.
The evidence on the scene led officers to obtain and execute a search warrant at an apartment in the 3900 block of K Street in relation to the shooting. Methamphetamine and firearms were located during the search, the BPD’s news said.
Andrew Mendoza, 42, was arrested on suspicion of being a felon in possession of firearms, two unrelated felony arrest warrants, shooting at an inhabited dwelling and other charges.
Anyone with information about this case can call the BPD at 661-327-7111.