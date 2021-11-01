You have permission to edit this article.
BPD arrests man after uncovering guns, meth

Shotspotter Arrest

A man was arrested after police uncovered the former felon possessed guns and drugs, according to the Bakersfield Police Department.

 Courtesy of BPD

Bakersfield Police said they arrested a felon after discovering the man had guns and drugs.

Police officers responded to an alley in the 3900 block of K Street, after a ShotSpotter activation on Friday. Officers found evidence of a shooting, but did not find any gunshot victims, according to a BPD news release.

The evidence on the scene led officers to obtain and execute a search warrant at an apartment in the 3900 block of K Street in relation to the shooting. Methamphetamine and firearms were located during the search, the BPD’s news said.

Andrew Mendoza, 42, was arrested on suspicion of being a felon in possession of firearms, two unrelated felony arrest warrants, shooting at an inhabited dwelling and other charges.

Anyone with information about this case can call the BPD at 661-327-7111. 

