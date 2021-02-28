Officers from three agencies worked to break up a fighting crowd that gathered outside Kern Medical's emergency room paramedic and employee entrance Saturday night, declaring it an unlawful assembly.
Bakersfield Police were called to the hospital at about 9:18 p.m. and found people fighting. It was declared an unlawful assembly because of that, reports of weapons and obstruction of the hospital entryway, BPD said in a news release on Sunday. Officers were met with physical and verbal resistance, BPD said.
Kern County Sheriff's Office deputies and California Highway Patrol officers arrived to help disperse the crowd.
BPD said there were several minor uses of force, without elaborating, and three people were arrested on suspicion of failure to disperse and for willfully resisting, obstructing, or delaying law enforcement officers.
BPD said the gathering followed an earlier shooting at Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Park, 901 E. California Ave. BPD said Clifford Givan was arrested "for his actions during the earlier shooting"; he was arrested on suspicion of gang participation and firearms-related violations.
Police ask that anyone with information about the unlawful gathering or shooting call BPD at 327-7111 or Kern Secret Witness at 322-4040.