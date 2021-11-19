BPD arrests Jose Bello in Bakersfield on suspicion of murder in Tulare County

Jose Bello, who rose to prominence in Kern County after criticizing U.S. immigration policy with a poem, has been arrested by the Bakersfield Police Department for his alleged connection to a Tulare County murder.
Bello, 24, had been sought by the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office for weeks on suspicion of his involvement with the death of 58-year-old Douglas Cline, who was found dead in a Terra Bella orchard on Oct. 15.
The Sheriff’s Office had previously arrested Jesus Manjarrez, 23, and Dan Eli Perez, 38, in relation to the murder. Detectives found multiple guns, a grenade launcher, illegal drugs and $15,000 in cash when searching addresses associated with the suspects, according to TCSO.
Bello was arrested at 5 p.m.,Thursday, in the 200 block of Monterey Street by the Bakersfield Police Department. The department said Bello tried to evade arrest and was taken into custody using a K9 unit.
He was treated at a local hospital for a minor injury, according to BPD, before being transferred into the custody of the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office.
Another man in the company of Bello, Henry Venegas, 38, was also arrested. His arrest was unrelated to Bello, BPD said, and occurred without incident.
Bello has been taken into custody several times before. His first known arrest came while he was a student at Bakersfield College in 2018. At the time, U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement said he and his brother, Oscar, were members of a local street gang with juvenile convictions.
BC students rallied in support of Bello, and he was released from custody after posting $10,000 bail.
ICE arrested Bello again in 2019, 36 hours after he read the poem, “Dear America” at a forum hosted by the Kern County Board of Supervisors. News of his arrest spread across the country. The American Civil Liberties Union Foundation of Southern California sued the government, saying Bello’s arrested violated the First Amendment. NFL players helped pay for his bond to release him from custody.
In September, Bello was arrested and charged with 22 counts of drugs and firearms offenses. His next hearing for those charges have been scheduled for January.