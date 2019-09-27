The Bakersfield Police Department arrested 17 people earlier this week during a "John sting" operation targeting those possibly involved in human trafficking or sex work on Union Avenue.
Those 17 people were arrested Wednesday on suspicion of either solicitation of prostitution, loitering for the purpose of prostitution, or arranging a meeting for sex acts with a minor.
Additionally, one person was arrested for a felony warrant and another was issued a citation for jaywalking.
Sex trafficking and sex work are both "very prevalent" on Union Avenue year round, but officers do see a spike in activity when the Kern County Fair is in town, said to BPD public information officer Sgt. Nathan McCauley.
Bakersfield police reported the following arrests were made:
• Eight people were arrested on suspicion of solicitation of prostitution: Ezekiel Aguas-Rojas, 54; Luis Millan, 26; Andrew Mercado, 24; Jose Ayala, 25; Rolando Figueroa, 54; Saul Cruz-Ambriz, 31; Angel Cervantes, 19; and Hugo Alvarez, 21.
• Another eight were arrested on suspicion of loitering for the purpose of engaging in prostitution: Gustavo Flores, 35; Efrain Aguirre, 42; Martin Gutierrez, 51; Hilario Santos-Martinez, 20; Jose Argueta, 35; Alexander Rubio, 32; Alfonso Chacon, 34; and a minor.
• Juan Galvan, 43, was arrested on suspicion of meeting a person believed to be under 18 for sex acts.
BPD typically arrests about 20 people in these operations, which the department conducts frequently, McCauley said.
Doug Bennett, founder of Magdalene Hope Ministry, a nonprofit offering support to women trapped in sex work and slavery, said the Kern County Fair tends to attract some people who traffic human beings for sex to Union Avenue.
They come from far away to sell their "product" to the people visiting the fair, he said, sometimes from as far as Las Vegas, Bennett said.
But Bennett wants those involved in sex trafficking or sex work to know what happens on Union Avenue doesn't have to stay on Union Avenue.
"Oftentimes we vilify a prostitute, and most of the people I talk to think they're out sleeping with people and doing it because they want to," Bennett said. "But about half are being prostituted against their will."
Louis Gill, director of the Alliance Against Family Violence & Sexual Assault and the Bakersfield Homeless Center, focused on the prevalence of human trafficking and sex work, saying "it's under our noses."
"It's not just a contained thing and people are harmed. It's not just something that happens in that neighborhood," Gill said. "Every person working Union is someone's baby. That was someone's child at one point."
