Bakersfield Police arrested a documented gang member during a traffic stop in the area of Baker Street and Dolores Street on Thursday night.
At 9:09 p.m. officers conducted a parole search of a car occupied by Rajer Church, 24, and found a loaded firearm, BPD said in a news release.
Church booked into the Kern Couny Jail for various firearm charges including felon in possession of a firearm and gang participation.
The arrest was made in collbarotation with Kern County Probation officers, the news release stated.
This investigation was part of ongoing efforts by the BPD and law enforcement partners to combat gang violence impacting the community. Anyone with information regarding similar investigations are encouraged to call 327-7111.
