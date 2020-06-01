Bakersfield Police Department reported a burglary Monday night in which 20 people allegedly broke out windows of WSS Shoes in south Bakersfield and stole merchandise.
Officers arrived at 1619 Panama Lane at about 5:23 p.m. to a report of the burglary. Four suspects were apprehended at the store, BPD said in a news release. After a brief car pursuit, the officers apprehended four additional suspects.
The suspects were identified as Johnathan Gage (age 24), Demetre James (38), Deanthony James (29), Edgar Mendoza (28), Pearl Dean (26) and three juveniles.
All the adult suspects were arrested for burglary, conspiracy and looting.
They were booked into the Kern County Jail.
The juvenile suspects were also arrested for burglary, conspiracy and looting, and were released to parents.
The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is encouraged to call BPD at 327-7111.
